BusinessSeptember 19, 2022

Colors of Uptown Jackson logo explained

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, recently added color to its logo for reasons of remembrance and growth. The organization's logo is in two colors, copper and copper patina, executive director Janna Clifton said. "The copper patina — the turquoise shade — is a reminder of the history of Jackson, which dates to the city's founding in 1814," Clifton said, citing the 1908-era courthouse in uptown as an example of Jackson's past.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Color was recently added to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's logo. Executive director Janna Clifton said the two-color scheme was deliberate as a way of noting the old and the new of Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat.
Color was recently added to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's logo. Executive director Janna Clifton said the two-color scheme was deliberate as a way of noting the old and the new of Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, recently added color to its logo for reasons of remembrance and growth.

The organization's logo is in two colors, copper and copper patina, executive director Janna Clifton said.

"The copper patina — the turquoise shade — is a reminder of the history of Jackson, which dates to the city's founding in 1814," Clifton said, citing the 1908-era courthouse in uptown as an example of Jackson's past. Copper patina refers to the blue-green layer of corrosion forming on top of copper because of atmospheric elements over time.

"The copper, by contrast, is a nod toward the city's growth, both numerically and in terms of economic development," she added.

Jackson, with a current population of more than 15,000 residents and having grown 12.5% between 2010 and 2020, is one of the faster-growing municipalities in Missouri, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.

