Colors of Uptown Jackson logo explained

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, recently added color to its logo for reasons of remembrance and growth.

The organization's logo is in two colors, copper and copper patina, executive director Janna Clifton said.

"The copper patina — the turquoise shade — is a reminder of the history of Jackson, which dates to the city's founding in 1814," Clifton said, citing the 1908-era courthouse in uptown as an example of Jackson's past. Copper patina refers to the blue-green layer of corrosion forming on top of copper because of atmospheric elements over time.