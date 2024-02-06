Coffee shop opens in Indie House

El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities, in Cape Girardeau's Indie House at 605 Broadway, Suite 203, launched with a soft open on Christmas Eve and will have a formal ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Proprietor Karla Cornelius, born and reared in Mexico, is a Spanish teacher at Eagle Ridge Christian School and an assistant cross country and track coach at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Cornelius, who came to the U.S. as an exchange student at Southeast Missouri State University in 1998, serves up Americano coffee, cappuccino, chai tea and various latte selections.

She also has for sale "curiosities" — non-food items.

"I have a line of unique chocolates, plus artwork for sale, plus coasters with creative quotes — all American made," said Cornelius, whose shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays with extended hours come summer.