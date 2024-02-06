All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 30, 2023

Coffee shop opens in Indie House

El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities, in Cape Girardeau's Indie House at 605 Broadway, Suite 203, launched with a soft open on Christmas Eve and will have a formal ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Proprietor Karla Cornelius, born and reared in Mexico, is a Spanish teacher at Eagle Ridge Christian School and an assistant cross country and track coach at Saxony Lutheran High School...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Karla Cornelius is the proprietor of El Kolibri Coffee and Curiosities in Cape Girardeau's Indie House. A ribbon-cutting for the shop is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3.
Karla Cornelius is the proprietor of El Kolibri Coffee and Curiosities in Cape Girardeau's Indie House. A ribbon-cutting for the shop is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3.Jeff Long

El Kolibri Coffee & Curiosities, in Cape Girardeau's Indie House at 605 Broadway, Suite 203, launched with a soft open on Christmas Eve and will have a formal ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Proprietor Karla Cornelius, born and reared in Mexico, is a Spanish teacher at Eagle Ridge Christian School and an assistant cross country and track coach at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Cornelius, who came to the U.S. as an exchange student at Southeast Missouri State University in 1998, serves up Americano coffee, cappuccino, chai tea and various latte selections.

She also has for sale "curiosities" — non-food items.

"I have a line of unique chocolates, plus artwork for sale, plus coasters with creative quotes — all American made," said Cornelius, whose shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays with extended hours come summer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Among the messages on Cornelius' coasters:

  • "Just told my kids I'm older than Google. They think I'm kidding."
  • "A recent study has found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than men who mention it."
  • "My kids asked me what it was like growing up in the '80s. So I took their phones away and turned the Internet off."

Cornelius said her establishment, on the second floor of Indie House, will have an open house Saturday, Feb. 4, with free coffee offered to patrons.

In English, El Kolibri means "the hummingbird."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restauranteurs open new locat...
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to ven...
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy