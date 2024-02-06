Coffee house made of shipping containers to open in Marble Hill

It's not often a new coffee house opens in rural Missouri. It's even less often a coffee house constructed entirely of shipping containers opens anywhere.
This July, 573 Coffee House is slated to open next to Pellegrino Park off Highway 34 in Marble Hill.
The coffee house is headed by Misty Davis, who's braving into the restaurant business with no prior experience in the industry.
Coffee was always a deep-rooted part of her family, Davis said. Her father, Ivan Dowd, wouldn't do anything in the morning before he sat down and drank a cup. He in turn taught Davis to take time in the morning to savor coffee and to use that moment as a chance for contemplation.
"My dad and I are pretty obsessed with coffee," Davis said. "Coffee is more than just a beverage to me, it's an experience to have."
Davis wanted to share her passion for coffee with the community she grew up in. With the cost of building materials soaring recently, she decided to build 573 completely out of storage containers.
573 Coffee House will share its space with another restaurant that has not been announced. Each business will be housed in a structure made out of two shipping containers. In between the two, garage doors will open into an open-air dining area.
Three more containers will rest on top of the first floor to make one large room, Davis said. An outdoor patio will wrap around the sides.
The coffee house's site has already been leveled out. Once concrete is poured and plumbing installed, Davis said the shipping containers could be on site within a few weeks.
Davis and her family will run 573 Coffee House. Dowd will own the building and Davis will own the business. Davis and her whole family have been entrepreneurs, she said. They're familiar with starting and running a business, but they've never ventured into the realm of food.
Davis currently works for Monat Global, a direct selling industry company. She wanted to emulate the community she found in the industry and bring it to Marble Hill.
"The coffee shop appeals to me so much because it's a place where the community could come together," Davis said. "Women could come and let their children play in the park, or study, have a meeting, or whatever."
Other than beverages, 573 Coffee House will serve a small menu of food items. Davis tentatively plans to serve a taco of the day along with sandwich items and baked goods.
For patrons who don't wish to go inside, the coffee house will feature a drive-through window and offer curbside or delivery options.
For more on 573 Coffee House, find updates on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/573coffeehouse.
