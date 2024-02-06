Coffee house made of shipping containers to open in Marble Hill

It's not often a new coffee house opens in rural Missouri. It's even less often a coffee house constructed entirely of shipping containers opens anywhere.

This July, 573 Coffee House is slated to open next to Pellegrino Park off Highway 34 in Marble Hill.

The coffee house is headed by Misty Davis, who's braving into the restaurant business with no prior experience in the industry.

Coffee was always a deep-rooted part of her family, Davis said. Her father, Ivan Dowd, wouldn't do anything in the morning before he sat down and drank a cup. He in turn taught Davis to take time in the morning to savor coffee and to use that moment as a chance for contemplation.

"My dad and I are pretty obsessed with coffee," Davis said. "Coffee is more than just a beverage to me, it's an experience to have."

Davis wanted to share her passion for coffee with the community she grew up in. With the cost of building materials soaring recently, she decided to build 573 completely out of storage containers.

573 Coffee House will share its space with another restaurant that has not been announced. Each business will be housed in a structure made out of two shipping containers. In between the two, garage doors will open into an open-air dining area.