Coffee franchise offering free java during September

Scooter's Coffee is offering customers a free coffee every day this month as part of an overall promotion saluting National Coffee Day on Sept. 29.
Any size coffee that is medium or dark roast is complimentary, limited to one cup per person, per visit, while supplies last during September.
Founders Don and Linda Eckles founded the drive-through coffeehouse in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska, on the concept of motorists "scooting-in and scooting-out" quickly with coffee.
Scooter's, according to the company, has more than 650 locations in 28 states.
