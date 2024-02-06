Codefi's Stapleton — A Q&A on the future of work

James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau-headquarted Codefi, the co-working space and technology incubator focused on economic growth, agreed to answer a few questions from the Southeast Missourian about what he sees as the future of work — defined for this article as gainful employment — in the United States.

In a world rocked by a two-year pandemic, two of every 10 gainfully employed persons work remotely now compared to just 3.4% before March 2020, according to www.earthweb.com . Do you see the work-from-home idea continuing now that the CDC has rescinded its COVID restriction recommendations for most of the country? Additionally, has remote work become the new normal — and is that a positive or negative trend, in your view?

It's difficult to talk about something like working arrangements without acknowledging our historic talent market constraints. As birthrates continued to decline and more people opt for part-time employment and nonemployment income generation, record numbers of baby boomers and prime-age workers left the market in 2020 because of COVID and the policies that resulted. This accelerated what the firm EMSI suggested was an approaching "sansdemic" — a time without people or when the U.S. doesn't have enough people to supply its workforce. Given the trends and lack of short-term solutions, the current market conditions will only become tighter and more challenging.

I am not sure we can overhype the changes taking place and I agree with the notion that this may be the largest societal change related to work we have seen since World War II.

For many of the digital industries and companies I have been involved in over the last three decades, remote work has been routine. The same talent shortages now facing most local industries and occupations have been a reality for tech companies and national or multinational corporations for some time and necessitated attracting a distributed creative, technical, and executive workforce. These workers have enjoyed the flexibility and other benefits of working from home, albeit remote from their employer, that local employees experienced when they were sent home from offices, schools, and stores.

For work that can be done from home or remotely, I believe demand for flexible work arrangements will continue to increase. Historically tight labor markets require employers to compete harder than ever to attract and retain talent, and accommodating flexible work is a key element of a desirable employment experience that won't go away as some have suggested or would like.

Access to flexible work will also be a growing part of occupational and career choices. As work becomes more digital and more digital occupations are created, lower-skilled workers will continue to be lured away to jobs that provide better pay, benefits, growth, and access to flexible working arrangements.

Whether flexible working arrangements are a positive or negative trend depends greatly on one's perspective. From my perspective as an employer who works almost exclusively with digital talent and work, the positives far outweigh the negatives. Granted, some adjustments are required to manage productivity and minimize loss of the organic personal and organizational development and collaboration resulting from face-to-face interaction. But flexible work provides a terrific opportunity to return some of the balance between work and life that has been lost in part by the invasiveness of constant digital connectedness. At Codefi, we just think of it as valuing people more.

Gov. Mike Parson, in his Jan. 19 State of the State address, said, "Our relentless focus on workforce development and infrastructure is paying dividends." In case it is unclear, please define your notion of workforce development.

I think most people think of workforce development as all the policies, programs and activities that create, sustain, and retain a workforce with the skills and abilities to support business and industry. I also approach it from the individual perspective, which focuses on acquiring and maintaining skills and abilities that provide family-sustaining jobs and economic security.

From my unique experience as an employer, a professor and executive in higher education, and the founder of Codefi, a regional digital workforce and economic development services provider, I have witnessed the divergence and sometimes competing perspectives of these groups at the forefront of workforce development. In my opinion, the ideological gaps between these groups have never been broader then today.

You have suggested historic shifts are taking place in how employers develop talent pipelines. Drill down on this, please. What do you mean?

What I suggested was that there are historic shifts taking place in how effective workforce development systems develop talent. There may not be a more important or complicated topic related to the future of work.

I believe a shift in thinking is required to implement a coordinated plan to better educate and train or retrain a larger group of workers with the specific skills needed by regional or regionally connected employers. We must accelerate the closing of the ideological gaps between employers and educators, and we can do so in ways that provide more individuals affordable access to employable skills on pathways for continued training, education, and development, and the economic security they seek. And this will help offset some of the talent supply shortages.

Many of the fastest growing industries driven by advances in technology provide high-quality occupational paths that begin with jobs requiring only entry-level skills. This is one of the reasons employers are placing more emphasis on skills and less on traditional education credentials, which along with cost considerations is attracting more individuals to shorter-term training programs focused on targeted skill delivery. Highly effective systems provide options for workers to gain additional training through non-credit and for-credit certificate programs at technical colleges and universities, that articulate to multi-year degree programs as individuals advance in their careers.

Unfortunately, entrenched incumbents in traditional workforce development and higher education operate systems that were designed and are incentivized to deliver longer-term credentials, including general education and experiences that go well beyond the occupational skills required to enter an increasing number of high-quality occupations. I am not suggesting the additional basic education and experience isn't valuable, but it does add considerable cost and time, which is a barrier for many individuals and constrains the talent supply for local employers.