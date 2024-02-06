All sections
BusinessJuly 10, 2023

Codefi wins Labor Department approval for program

Cape Girardeau's Codefi Works has won U.S. Labor Department OK for its code labs as a registered apprenticeship program. According to www.codefiworks.com, Code Labs is "a local tech education and on-the-job training program led by experienced software developers in partnership with local tech companies, providing full-ride scholarships to everyone chosen for the program."

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Submitted

Cape Girardeau's Codefi Works has won U.S. Labor Department OK for its code labs as a registered apprenticeship program.

According to www.codefiworks.com, Code Labs is "a local tech education and on-the-job training program led by experienced software developers in partnership with local tech companies, providing full-ride scholarships to everyone chosen for the program."

Codefi, which describes itself as a co-working space and technology incubator headquartered in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower, was co-founded in November 2014 by Chris Carnell and James Stapleton.

