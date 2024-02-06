Codefi wins Labor Department approval for program

Cape Girardeau's Codefi Works has won U.S. Labor Department OK for its code labs as a registered apprenticeship program.
According to www.codefiworks.com, Code Labs is "a local tech education and on-the-job training program led by experienced software developers in partnership with local tech companies, providing full-ride scholarships to everyone chosen for the program."
Codefi, which describes itself as a co-working space and technology incubator headquartered in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower, was co-founded in November 2014 by Chris Carnell and James Stapleton.
