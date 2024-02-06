Codefi seeks entries for 2021 1ST50K competition

Are you an entrepreneur with a great business plan but no startup funding?

Then Codefi's 1ST50K may be able to help.

Applications are being accepted online through May 31 for the 2021 1ST50K competition in which up to four startup companies will be selected to receive $50,000 in startup capital.

Since the first 1ST50K competition was held in 2015, 11 startup teams have launched and grown their companies through the program in which companies "pitch" their concepts and, if selected, agree to establish their projects locally.

This year, Codefi has partnered with Sprocket, a not-for-profit organization in Paducah, Kentucky, geared toward enriching the region's technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Winning teams will work with Codefi and Sprocket and will select a home base in either Cape Girardeau or Paducah, according to Chris Carnell, Codefi co-founder.