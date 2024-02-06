Coalter Insurance opens Jackson branch

The company serves clients throughout Southeast Missouri and beyond and was founded in 1985 as a single-broker agency by Ted Coalter.

The company's new Jackson office "represents the value we see in the Jackson market," said Mike Siebert, a Coalter Insurance Group partner. "We have many customers here, and there is so much opportunity, so establishing a local office was a logical step."

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.