Coalter Insurance opens Jackson branch

Coalter Insurance Group has established a new office at 120 S. Missouri St. in Jackson.
The company, which also has offices in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri, specializes in commercial and personal insurance products, including auto, home, life, Medicare supplements and specialty lines for watercraft, recreation vehicles and similar items.
The company serves clients throughout Southeast Missouri and beyond and was founded in 1985 as a single-broker agency by Ted Coalter.
The company's new Jackson office "represents the value we see in the Jackson market," said Mike Siebert, a Coalter Insurance Group partner. "We have many customers here, and there is so much opportunity, so establishing a local office was a logical step."
