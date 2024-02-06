Clyde Sullivan joins SoutheastHEALTH

Clyde Sullivan, M.D., a cardiologist, has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital and will be based at Southeast Primary Care in Perryville, Missouri.
Sullivan most recently practiced in Colorado, and his certifications include internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, adult echocardiography and nuclear cardiology.
He earned his medical degree at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, completed an internal medicine residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland/Case Medical Campus in Cleveland, in addition to a fellowship in cardiology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
