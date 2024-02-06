Clint and Lynne Karnes create family-friendly travel, wine vlog

Take a journey into the lives of Clint and Lynne Karnes as they share their love for travel, wine and family in their YouTube channel “Mrs. Karnes and Me.”

Clint Karnes, community bank president for Wood & Huston Bank, and his wife, Lynne, a retired first grade teacher, grew up near each other in small-town Southern Illinois, became high school sweethearts and have since been married for 36 years.

The two moved five times before landing in Cape Girardeau, where they raised children and became grandparents, while both building successful careers and becoming prominent leaders in the community.

They also managed to find time to travel to 40 states and 28 countries, and found there’s almost always time for a good glass of wine.

As the couple became empty nesters and began to think about what the next chapter of their lives would look like, Lynne said, she retired from 25 years of teaching at St. Vincent de Paul School in 2020 so the two could travel more and enjoy “the good life” together.

However, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on those plans and the two were stuck at home, living vicariously through other people’s travel videos on YouTube. That is, until Clint realized they could start their own channel and make similar videos.

The duo put their heads together and decided to combine their love for travel and wine to come-up with the theme of their channel, “Mrs. Karnes and me”, where they pull from years of various adventures to provide travel tips and tricks, wine tastings and reviews and more.

They often joke that ‘Clint is the talent and Lynne is the production,’ because he spends more time in front of the camera and she prefers to be behind-the-scenes.

The Karnes’ utilize footage from past adventures and family trips, Lynne said, so their children and grandchildren are frequent faces on the show, as well.