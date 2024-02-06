Clayton Collier named principal at Oak Ridge High School

Clayton Collier, Ed.S., a Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, has been named principal of Oak Ridge High School in Cape Girardeau County effective with the 2023-2024 school year.
Collier, 26, is a veteran and comes to Oak Ridge from the business faculty of Cape Girardeau Central High School, where he also served as head coach of Central's wrestling squad.
