July 26, 2021
City receives several business license applications
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office received several business license applications in the last week and a half from:

  • Elisha Harris of Cape Girardeau on behalf of H2 Prints LLC, a print and promotional services business at 338 Broadway, Suite 600, in Cape Girardeau.
  • Trai Blissett of Cape Girardeau, who plans to open Positive Soles, a business selling sneakers and streetwear clothing at 521 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, with a projected opening date of Aug. 21.
  • Boing U.S. Holdco Inc. of Centennial, Colorado, in connection with the company's recent acquisition of Elite Car Wash, 3451 William St. in Cape Girardeau, now known as Take 5 Express Car Wash.
  • Wes Langston of Cape Girardeau who operates Wes Langston Photography, 833 Broadway, Suite 103, in Cape Girardeau.
  • Jay Diem of Cape Girardeau who last week opened Fancy Nail Spa, 837 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

