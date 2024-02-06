All sections
BusinessSeptember 7, 2021

City receives business license applications for marketing firm, reiki service, food truck

Three business license applications were filed last week with the City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office. They were filed by: n Austin Bollinger of Cape Girardeau, who owns B&B Media LLC, a marketing firm offering website and graphic design services, at 338 Broadway, Suite 601, in Cape Girardeau...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Three business license applications were filed last week with the City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office. They were filed by:

  • Austin Bollinger of Cape Girardeau, who owns B&B Media LLC, a marketing firm offering website and graphic design services, at 338 Broadway, Suite 601, in Cape Girardeau.
  • Carey Richey of Cape Girardeau, who operates Here & Now Reiki on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kismet Hair Studio, 206 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
  • Amy Elizabeth Franklin of Jackson, who recently began a food truck service in the Cape Girardeau area known as The Cheesecake Ninja. The business has a "brick-and-mortar" location in Perryville, Missouri, and also operates in the Jackson area.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

