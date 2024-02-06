City of Jackson business update

The City of Jackson has added 20 businesses that created at least 80 new jobs in the past year, according to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Jen Berti in remarks Nov. 15 to Jackson's Board of Aldermen.

Jen Berti

Blazin' Car Wash, 3103 E. Jackson Blvd.

Fuel Bar & Taco Restaurant, 634 W. Main St.

The Baker's Bar, 2931 E. Jackson Blvd.

G&G Nutrition, 511 E. Jackson Blvd.

Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation, 528 E. Jackson Blvd.

Tokyo Steakhouse of Jackson, 1815 E. Jackson Blvd.

Powder Box Parlor, 1166 Greenway Drive.

Coalter Insurance Group, 120 S. Missouri St.

The Mortgage Place, 125 E. Main St.

Soulwork by Nico, 502 W. Main St.

West Main Crafts, 215 W. Main St.

Farm Fresh Market, 344 S. Union St.

Pioneer Market, 2008 W. Jackson Blvd.

A La Carte Catering, 1815 E. Jackson Blvd.

Glass Gardens by Stacey, 1815 E. Jackson Blvd.

DB's Barbecue, 4215 State Hwy. 72.

Walton Nails, 2054 Walton Drive.

William J Wines, 189 N. Lacey St.

Foxy Lady Stuff, 208 S. High St.

Knowlan Photography, 529 W. Main St.

Berti, who also works for the City of Jackson, said revenue from the municipality's sales tax has increased 9% since 2019.