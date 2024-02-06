City of Jackson business update

The City of Jackson has added 20 businesses that created at least 80 new jobs in the past year, according to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Jen Berti in remarks Nov. 15 to Jackson's Board of Aldermen.
Berti, who also works for the City of Jackson, said revenue from the municipality's sales tax has increased 9% since 2019.
Additionally, Berti reported AgXplore is opening an additional location in KCoe-Isom's former site at 2842 Sappington Drive. AgXplore develops custom crop enhancement solutions designed to strengthen plants and maximize yield. The new KCoe-Isom offices are at 2681 E. Main St.
Saint Francis Healthcare System Primary & Urgent Care is at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd.
Carvana, the pre-owned e-commerce car dealership, is opening in the former Ochs/Brennecke Chevrolet building, 700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Sugar Chic Creamery, Berti revealed, has announced it will open a location in 2022 in Jackson.
