BusinessNovember 22, 2021

City of Jackson business update

Blazin' Car Wash, 3103 E. Jackson Blvd...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Fuel Bar & Taco Restaurant, 634 W. Main St., in Jackson.
Fuel Bar & Taco Restaurant, 634 W. Main St., in Jackson.Jeff Long

The City of Jackson has added 20 businesses that created at least 80 new jobs in the past year, according to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce vice president Jen Berti in remarks Nov. 15 to Jackson's Board of Aldermen.

Jen Berti
Jen Berti
  • Blazin' Car Wash, 3103 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • Fuel Bar & Taco Restaurant, 634 W. Main St.
  • The Baker's Bar, 2931 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • G&G Nutrition, 511 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation, 528 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • Tokyo Steakhouse of Jackson, 1815 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • Powder Box Parlor, 1166 Greenway Drive.
  • Coalter Insurance Group, 120 S. Missouri St.
  • The Mortgage Place, 125 E. Main St.
  • Soulwork by Nico, 502 W. Main St.
  • West Main Crafts, 215 W. Main St.
  • Farm Fresh Market, 344 S. Union St.
  • Pioneer Market, 2008 W. Jackson Blvd.
  • A La Carte Catering, 1815 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • Glass Gardens by Stacey, 1815 E. Jackson Blvd.
  • DB's Barbecue, 4215 State Hwy. 72.
  • Walton Nails, 2054 Walton Drive.
  • William J Wines, 189 N. Lacey St.
  • Foxy Lady Stuff, 208 S. High St.
  • Knowlan Photography, 529 W. Main St.

Berti, who also works for the City of Jackson, said revenue from the municipality's sales tax has increased 9% since 2019.

Additionally, Berti reported AgXplore is opening an additional location in KCoe-Isom's former site at 2842 Sappington Drive. AgXplore develops custom crop enhancement solutions designed to strengthen plants and maximize yield. The new KCoe-Isom offices are at 2681 E. Main St.

Saint Francis Healthcare System Primary & Urgent Care is at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd.

Carvana, the pre-owned e-commerce car dealership, is opening in the former Ochs/Brennecke Chevrolet building, 700 E. Jackson Blvd.

Sugar Chic Creamery, Berti revealed, has announced it will open a location in 2022 in Jackson.

