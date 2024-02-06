All sections
BusinessJune 13, 2022

City of Cape receives business licence applications for coffee, car wash and McDonald's

Four business license applications have been received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department: n Michael J. Light of Perryville, Missouri, for Ziggi's Coffee, 1452 N. Kingshighway, with a projected July 12 opening. n FLCW of Atlanta for Finish Line Car Wash, 215 S. Kingshighway, which opened Friday...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Four business license applications have been received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Department:

  • Michael J. Light of Perryville, Missouri, for Ziggi's Coffee, 1452 N. Kingshighway, with a projected July 12 opening.
  • FLCW of Atlanta for Finish Line Car Wash, 215 S. Kingshighway, which opened Friday.
  • Andi Hilburn-Vaini of West Plains, Missouri, for two McDonald's restaurants, purchased from Shannon Davis, at 1925 Broadway and 3419 William St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
