Citizens Electric conducts virtual shareholder meeting

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Citizens Electric Corp., the Perryville, Missouri-based utility cooperative serving all of Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties along with eastern St. Francois and northern Cape Girardeau counties, held its annual shareholder's meeting Thursday.

The meeting took place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic and member-owners elected CEC board members via a secured third-party online platform.

Rex Meyr Sr. of Jackson was elected to the CEC board to represent Cape Girardeau County. Reelected to the board were Mark Wengert , representing Perry County, and William Odneal , representing Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties.