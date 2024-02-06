Circle Fiber says it expects a milestone installation in Southeast Missouri next week as Gov. Mike Parson continued to advocate for expanded broadband coverage during a webinar with innovation leaders.
Parson addressed invitees Wednesday to the Missouri Technology Corp.'s virtual presentation on innovation and entrepreneurship.
"We will make one of the largest investments in our state's history this year in broadband. Whether you live in rural or urban Missouri, we have to do a better job making sure people have access to high-speed internet," Parson said, referring to $400 million promised for broadband development, made possible by federal American Rescue Plan funding.
The state's Office of Broadband Development has had two directors since its inception in 2018 — the current leader, B.J. Tanksley, and his predecessor, Tim Arbeiter. Both men are graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School and are alumni of Southeast Missouri State University.
Circle Fiber vice president Chris Foeste told the Southeast Missourian the company will install broadband coverage for its 1,000th customer March 4 in Jackson.
The company is working with customers in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri
