Circle Fiber says it expects a milestone installation in Southeast Missouri next week as Gov. Mike Parson continued to advocate for expanded broadband coverage during a webinar with innovation leaders.

Parson addressed invitees Wednesday to the Missouri Technology Corp.'s virtual presentation on innovation and entrepreneurship.

"We will make one of the largest investments in our state's history this year in broadband. Whether you live in rural or urban Missouri, we have to do a better job making sure people have access to high-speed internet," Parson said, referring to $400 million promised for broadband development, made possible by federal American Rescue Plan funding.