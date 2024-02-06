All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 22, 2022

Circle Fiber prepares for milestone install as governor touts broadband

Circle Fiber says it expects a milestone installation in Southeast Missouri next week as Gov. Mike Parson continued to advocate for expanded broadband coverage during a webinar with innovation leaders. Parson addressed invitees Wednesday to the Missouri Technology Corp.'s virtual presentation on innovation and entrepreneurship...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of State address Jan. 19 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of State address Jan. 19 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

Circle Fiber says it expects a milestone installation in Southeast Missouri next week as Gov. Mike Parson continued to advocate for expanded broadband coverage during a webinar with innovation leaders.

Parson addressed invitees Wednesday to the Missouri Technology Corp.'s virtual presentation on innovation and entrepreneurship.

"We will make one of the largest investments in our state's history this year in broadband. Whether you live in rural or urban Missouri, we have to do a better job making sure people have access to high-speed internet," Parson said, referring to $400 million promised for broadband development, made possible by federal American Rescue Plan funding.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The state's Office of Broadband Development has had two directors since its inception in 2018 — the current leader, B.J. Tanksley, and his predecessor, Tim Arbeiter. Both men are graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School and are alumni of Southeast Missouri State University.

Circle Fiber vice president Chris Foeste told the Southeast Missourian the company will install broadband coverage for its 1,000th customer March 4 in Jackson.

The company is working with customers in Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes...
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestr...
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy