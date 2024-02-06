Circle Fiber opens Jackson office

Circle Fiber, the locally-based fiber-optic internet and communications service, opened Thursday, March 2, what it calls an "interactive" retail store at 431 W. Main St. in Jackson.

Company vice president Chris Foeste gave rationale for a bricks-and-mortar "retail solutions" storefront.

"We feel it's important for citizens to have a place to go to ask technology questions, to be educated on how to use technology and integrate it into their lives," Foeste said. "What these retail solution centers are all about is not only to have a face-to-face conversation and see the real people of Circle Fiber but also being able to learn about the tech involved."