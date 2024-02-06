All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 6, 2023
Circle Fiber opens Jackson office
Circle Fiber, the locally-based fiber-optic internet and communications service, opened Thursday, March 2, what it calls an "interactive" retail store at 431 W. Main St. in Jackson. Company vice president Chris Foeste gave rationale for a bricks-and-mortar "retail solutions" storefront...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Chris Foeste, vice president of Circle Fiber, on Thursday, March 2, at the formal launch of the company's "retail solutions" center. The fiber optic communications concern opened a storefront operation in Jackson.
Chris Foeste, vice president of Circle Fiber, on Thursday, March 2, at the formal launch of the company's "retail solutions" center. The fiber optic communications concern opened a storefront operation in Jackson.Jeff Long

Circle Fiber, the locally-based fiber-optic internet and communications service, opened Thursday, March 2, what it calls an "interactive" retail store at 431 W. Main St. in Jackson.

Company vice president Chris Foeste gave rationale for a bricks-and-mortar "retail solutions" storefront.

"We feel it's important for citizens to have a place to go to ask technology questions, to be educated on how to use technology and integrate it into their lives," Foeste said. "What these retail solution centers are all about is not only to have a face-to-face conversation and see the real people of Circle Fiber but also being able to learn about the tech involved."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Circle Fiber and its Cape Girardeau-headquartered parent firm, Big River Communications, were sold Feb. 7 to i3 Broadband of Peoria, Illinois.

"Right now, there's no change to anything for our customers," Foeste said.

"The services are staying the same, the people are not changing and our pricing is not changing. We will continue to roll out a plan and open up markets in Southeast Missouri," he added, noting Circle Fiber currently has customers in Jackson, north Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 8
Stock market today: Chinese shares soar, then fade as Beijin...
BusinessOct. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street slides after Treasury yields...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbuster jobs report
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbuster jobs report
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy