BusinessMarch 28, 2022

Circle Fiber hires Cape Girardeau native

Allison Brune-Evans, a native of Cape Girardeau, has been hired by fiber-optic internet provider Circle Fiber as marketing communications manager, responsible for promoting the Cape Girardeau-based company to potential and existing customers...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Allison Brune-Evans
Allison Brune-Evans

Allison Brune-Evans, a native of Cape Girardeau, has been hired by fiber-optic internet provider Circle Fiber as marketing communications manager, responsible for promoting the Cape Girardeau-based company to potential and existing customers.

Brune-Evans, according to a news release, has two decades of experience in the field and received her undergraduate degree from University of Mississippi.

