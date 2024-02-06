Circle Fiber hires Cape Girardeau native

Allison Brune-Evans, a native of Cape Girardeau, has been hired by fiber-optic internet provider Circle Fiber as marketing communications manager, responsible for promoting the Cape Girardeau-based company to potential and existing customers.
Brune-Evans, according to a news release, has two decades of experience in the field and received her undergraduate degree from University of Mississippi.
