Cindy King retiring after a half-century at Notre Dame

Cynthia R. "Cindy" King, head of the Performing and Visual Arts Department at Notre Dame Regional High School, has announced her forthcoming retirement after 50 years.
King's final spring musical, "Once Upon a Mattress," will be presented April 7 to 10 at the high school.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.