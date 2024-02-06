All sections
November 27, 2023

Christy Pierce joins First Midwest Bank

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Christy Pierce
Christy Pierce

Christy Pierce of Polar Bluff, Missouri, has joined First Midwest Bank of the Ozarks as the coordinator of community relations.

She will serve as the bank's community relations point of contact, working at a Poplar Bluff location. She brings more than 30 years of advertising and management experience to the role.

"Christy will be a great asset to our team," Dale Dickerson, executive vice president for First Midwest Bank of the Ozarks, said in a news release. "Her years of work experience and strong ties to the community will be of great benefit to the communities we serve and the growth of our organization."

The bank has a dozen locations across the state, including branches in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.

"I look forward to being a part of the First Midwest family and continuing to be a part of our growing community," Pierce said.

