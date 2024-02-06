Christmas tree business rooted in tradition

Many small businesses have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one that has found tremendous success is selling Christmas trees, both real and artificial.

Not traveling for the holidays this year has kept many families at home, triggering some to get holiday decorations out and Christmas trees up earlier than ever before.

Several area tree farms and lots are selling out of the holiday greens and some have even closed down for the season.

Steve and Teresa Meier, co-owners of Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson, which grows and sells Christmas trees, closed their tree field one weekend earlier normal, on Dec. 12.

"We closed our fields this year, because if we don't, we won't have the ability to open next year and have a quantity available for the future," Steve Meier said. However, the tree lot and Christmas shop are still open.

Meier said they've had an exceptional year.

"We set a goal usually at 750, and I can tell you that we have far, far exceeded that," he said.

Joannie Smith, owner of Yule Log Cabin in Scott City, has also had a boom in business.

"We used to never sell a tree before Thanksgiving, but this year, we sold more than half of our trees before Thanksgiving got here."

As families make the most of safe experiences this holiday season, getting outdoors and choosing a Christmas tree has been a favorite activity, whether it's trekking through a field or walking through a lot to find the perfect tree.

Steve Meier loads a Christmas tree Nov. 27 at Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson. TYLER GRAEF ~ Southeast Missourian

Meier said they've seen a lot of people who want to be out and do something with their families, adding, "Ours is a family-oriented business, and we offer them the ability to get out to stretch their legs, be as a family and have fun in a field, which is something they can't do normally."

The outdoor experience along with bringing joy to homes during a time when families are spending more time at home than ever before, may be a reason why Christmas trees are selling out early this holiday season.

Tree sales are up 29% so far in 2020, according to a survey of retailers done by Evercore ISI.

And it's not just trees. Meier and Smith both said live greenery sales were unprecedented this year.