Christmas tree business rooted in tradition

Many small businesses have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one that has found tremendous success is selling Christmas trees, both real and artificial.
Not traveling for the holidays this year has kept many families at home, triggering some to get holiday decorations out and Christmas trees up earlier than ever before.
Several area tree farms and lots are selling out of the holiday greens and some have even closed down for the season.
Steve and Teresa Meier, co-owners of Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson, which grows and sells Christmas trees, closed their tree field one weekend earlier normal, on Dec. 12.
"We closed our fields this year, because if we don't, we won't have the ability to open next year and have a quantity available for the future," Steve Meier said. However, the tree lot and Christmas shop are still open.
Meier said they've had an exceptional year.
"We set a goal usually at 750, and I can tell you that we have far, far exceeded that," he said.
Joannie Smith, owner of Yule Log Cabin in Scott City, has also had a boom in business.
"We used to never sell a tree before Thanksgiving, but this year, we sold more than half of our trees before Thanksgiving got here."
As families make the most of safe experiences this holiday season, getting outdoors and choosing a Christmas tree has been a favorite activity, whether it's trekking through a field or walking through a lot to find the perfect tree.
Meier said they've seen a lot of people who want to be out and do something with their families, adding, "Ours is a family-oriented business, and we offer them the ability to get out to stretch their legs, be as a family and have fun in a field, which is something they can't do normally."
The outdoor experience along with bringing joy to homes during a time when families are spending more time at home than ever before, may be a reason why Christmas trees are selling out early this holiday season.
Tree sales are up 29% so far in 2020, according to a survey of retailers done by Evercore ISI.
And it's not just trees. Meier and Smith both said live greenery sales were unprecedented this year.
As for artificial trees and greenery, Francis McClard, store manager for Trees n Trends, said the season has been "extremely busy" and it's still continuing. "We usually see a downward trend around Dec. 16, but I haven't seen that."
Bringing enjoyment and festivity to area homes through trees and decorations also brings happiness to those providing it.
"It's a joy for our whole family," Meier said. "We've raised our sons with the goal that was set when we started the business 32 years ago, that we would bring joy to families, and offer a product that a family could afford."
Meier wants people to have a merry Christmas, and gratefully recognizes the role his family has played in making a positive memory during "a year that we want to forget." A joy for Meier is seeing repeat customers come to the farm, some with three generations represented.
The staff at Yule Log Cabin saw being open as a service to the community.
"I think people were just starving to have some positive in their life ... to celebrate and decorate their house. We feel it was a good service that we provided for people to have something positive to do — something good in the community," Smith said.
Smith has been in the Christmas-tree business since 1979, and has adapted to business needs over the years. This year, they limited the number of people allowed to come to the lots, which Smith said was "horribly painful as a business owner" but she felt it was safe thing to do.
However, even abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Smith was diagnosed with COVID on Dec. 10 and immediately shut the shop down.
"I had droves of people still coming out that we just turned away. We put 11 bright yellow signs up on the way in, so people didn't get to the end and try to turn around. COVID was the only reason that we closed," Smith said.
Although she said she "left a lot of sales on the table" at the cabin — which carries decor and ornaments — because of the closing, "health is more important than money."
n
(Source: www.pickyourownchristmastree.org)
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.