Christmas store opens in Cape Girardeau County

The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby.
Dana Grace, owner of Cape Girardeau's Dana's Hallmark store since 2019, is opening the 3,200-square-foot seasonal retail shop as a joint venture with her daughter, Danielle Swoboda.
Grace, a 1984 Cape Central graduate who did her undergraduate work at Southeast Missouri State University, is using a three-story building built in 1881 for her establishment.
The two top floors house apartments.
"When I was a kid I used to come down here to swim in the creek, and when my daughter was young, I brought her here, too. I think people from Cape come to Old Appleton naturally because of the bridge and the creek. I've always liked this building, and when I came in, I thought what a cool space it is," Grace said.
Grace said the store will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays until Christmas Eve.
