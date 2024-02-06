Christmas store opens in Cape Girardeau County

The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby.

Dana Grace, owner of Cape Girardeau's Dana's Hallmark store since 2019, is opening the 3,200-square-foot seasonal retail shop as a joint venture with her daughter, Danielle Swoboda.

Grace, a 1984 Cape Central graduate who did her undergraduate work at Southeast Missouri State University, is using a three-story building built in 1881 for her establishment.

The two top floors house apartments.