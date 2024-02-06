All sections
BusinessSeptember 18, 2023

Christmas store opens in Cape Girardeau County

The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby. Dana Grace, owner of Cape Girardeau's Dana's Hallmark store since 2019, is opening the 3,200-square-foot seasonal retail shop as a joint venture with her daughter, Danielle Swoboda...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dana Grace is formally launching The Christmas Store on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Old Appleton in a joint venture with her daughter, Danielle Swoboda. Grace holds a miniature drive-through mini-village, one of many gift items available.
Dana Grace is formally launching The Christmas Store on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Old Appleton in a joint venture with her daughter, Danielle Swoboda. Grace holds a miniature drive-through mini-village, one of many gift items available.

The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby.

Dana Grace, owner of Cape Girardeau's Dana's Hallmark store since 2019, is opening the 3,200-square-foot seasonal retail shop as a joint venture with her daughter, Danielle Swoboda.

Grace, a 1984 Cape Central graduate who did her undergraduate work at Southeast Missouri State University, is using a three-story building built in 1881 for her establishment.

The two top floors house apartments.

Cape Central alumna Dana Grace inside The Christmas Shop, a new venture officially launching Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Old Appleton. The store is at 418 Appleton Main St. in the Cape Girardeau County village.
Cape Central alumna Dana Grace inside The Christmas Shop, a new venture officially launching Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Old Appleton. The store is at 418 Appleton Main St. in the Cape Girardeau County village.
Cape Central alumna Dana Grace inside The Christmas Shop, a new venture officially launching Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Old Appleton. The store is at 418 Appleton Main St. in the Cape Girardeau County village.
Cape Central alumna Dana Grace inside The Christmas Shop, a new venture officially launching Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Old Appleton. The store is at 418 Appleton Main St. in the Cape Girardeau County village.Jeff Long

"When I was a kid I used to come down here to swim in the creek, and when my daughter was young, I brought her here, too. I think people from Cape come to Old Appleton naturally because of the bridge and the creek. I've always liked this building, and when I came in, I thought what a cool space it is," Grace said.

Grace said the store will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays until Christmas Eve.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
