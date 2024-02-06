Christmas shoppers worried about bare shelves

A 2021 survey from the customer arrival platform known as Bluedot shows "overwhelming" concern about holiday merchandise shortages, lack of gift inventory and price increases.

Bluedot's second annual "Holiday Habits Report," which polled 1,058 Americans last month from across the U.S., found shoppers planning to buy holiday gifts earlier this year.

Additionally, Bluedot said it expects a surge in consumers planning to shop on mobile apps and via social platforms.