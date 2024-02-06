All sections
BusinessOctober 18, 2021

Christmas shoppers worried about bare shelves

A 2021 survey from the customer arrival platform known as Bluedot shows "overwhelming" concern about holiday merchandise shortages, lack of gift inventory and price increases. Bluedot's second annual "Holiday Habits Report," which polled 1,058 Americans last month from across the U.S., found shoppers planning to buy holiday gifts earlier this year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kayla Moore shops at Annie-Ems at Home, Nov. 26, 2016, in Cape Girardeau.
Kayla Moore shops at Annie-Ems at Home, Nov. 26, 2016, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

A 2021 survey from the customer arrival platform known as Bluedot shows "overwhelming" concern about holiday merchandise shortages, lack of gift inventory and price increases.

Bluedot's second annual "Holiday Habits Report," which polled 1,058 Americans last month from across the U.S., found shoppers planning to buy holiday gifts earlier this year.

Additionally, Bluedot said it expects a surge in consumers planning to shop on mobile apps and via social platforms.

The report notes holiday buyers are keenly aware of supply-chain interruptions and staffing challenges for retailers.

  • 82% expressed concern over merchandise shortages.
  • 76% said they intended to purchase gifts online or on mobile apps.
  • 73% said they intended to purchase at least half their gifts online.
  • 59% noted a concern about inflation-inspired price increases.
  • 24% plan to shop in-store earlier.

"A fragile supply chain and staffing challenges are having a crippling effect on retailers. The fight for share of wallet will not happen at brick-and-mortar, but digitally this year," Bluedot's Judy Chan said. "For retailers, the data only reinforces the importance of getting a mobile strategy right."

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

