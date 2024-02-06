Christina Wilcsek joins SoutheastHEALTH

Christina Wilcsek has joined the staff at Southeast Hospital as volunteer services manager, SoutheastHEALTH announced.
A California native with leadership experience at Starbucks, Palomar Health and San Diego's Wild Animal Park, Wilcsek will work with more than 100 volunteers at Southeast.
She will also have oversight of the hospital's front lobby staff and will oversee operations of the Ruby Room gift shop.
