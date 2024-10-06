HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese shares plunged on Wednesday, with Shanghai’s benchmark down 6.6% and Hong Kong’s sliding 1.5%, while other world markets mostly advanced.

European stocks opened flat. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.2% to 7,538.08, and Germany’s DAX was little changed at 19,070.69. Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.5% to 8,227.54.

The future for the S&P 500 was 0.3% lower and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.

Details of economic stimulus plans from officials in Beijing have failed to live up to lofty expectations that had built up after the central bank and other government agencies announced various policies to help revive the ailing property market and spur faster economic growth.

The Shanghai Composite lost 6.6% to 3,258.86 after it gained 4.6% Tuesday as it reopened from a weeklong national holiday. The CSI 300 Index, which tracks the top 300 stocks traded in the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, gave up 7.1%.

The benchmark in the smaller market in Shenzhen dropped 8.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 1.5% to 20,618.79. That followed a plunge of more than 9% on Tuesday.

The government has set a target for about 5% annual growth this year, but the economy expanded at only a 4.7% pace in the last quarter and economists have been revising their estimates for the full year downward.

The moves announced in late September fueled a rally that has since fizzled. But analysts have pointed out that a news conference on Tuesday by China’s main planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, was unlikely to convey much information about government spending, which is the purview of the Finance Ministry.