China's ambition, U.S. retreat on show in Serbian factory town

SMEDEREVO, Serbia -- A giant Chinese red flag flutters on a pole where an American flag used to fly at a steel mill in this dusty industrial Serbian town. The company logos of U.S. Steel are faded on the huge chimneys' stacks, replaced by those of a Chinese company.

When U.S. Steel sold its loss-making smelter in Serbia to the government for the sum of $1 in 2012, few here thought the ailing communist-era factory would be revived. Then along came a state-owned Chinese company.

Hebei Iron & Steel's $52 million purchase of the Steelworks Smederevo last year is part of China's broader effort to project influence and gain an access point to the European market as other traditional powers, particularly the U.S. under President Donald Trump, retreat from the world stage.

The dynamic was laid bare at a world summit over the weekend, where Trump showed little interest in promoting free trade and was at odds with other countries on issues such as climate change.

China, meanwhile, was keen to promote itself as a champion of commerce and openness -- though in practice it falls far short of being one.

The Serbian plant is economically irrelevant in the short term to China, which abounds with steel production at home. But the deal saved 5,200 local jobs and gained Serbia's political favor.

"It seems to me that everything China has been doing in the past several years in the field of its investments abroad also has a political background and connotation," said Mijat Lakicevic, a Serbian political and economy analyst.

"China doesn't really need the Serbian plant that produces practically nothing compared to the steel production in China," he said. "So, I would describe this as placing a foot in the doorway in order to enter the market and the area where Russia and America are already present."

The longer-term strategy for China is to open markets for its businesses as its home economy slows. The most high-profile effort in this direction is the $900 billion Belt and Road project, often referred to as the New Silk Road -- a transport and trade corridor running from China to Germany, via Greek ports, the Balkans and Central Europe.