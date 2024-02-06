All sections
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

Mothes named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking for second time

Cheryl Mothes, an Edward Jones financial adviser, ranks No. 5 in Forbes' 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State list. This marks her second consecutive inclusion, highlighting her commitment to client relationships.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Cheryl Mothes
Cheryl Mothes

Edward Jones financial adviser Cheryl Mothes has been ranked No. 5 in the 2025 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

According to an Edward Jones news release, this is the second year Mothes has been named in this ranking of advisers. Mothes said in the release that she was "overjoyed" to be named in the ranking by Forbes.

"I can't imagine any other profession could bring me as much joy as this one. Every day, I have the opportunity to enjoy the relationships I've built with clients and my team and strive to make a positive difference in their lives," Mothes said.

The release states the list was made by SHOOK analysts conducting interviews with nominees. The criteria for determining the list included the experience and best practices of the nominees.

Mothes was one of 172 Edward Jones financial advisers named in the 2025 Forbes ranking.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

