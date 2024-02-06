Check in on gas prices, Missouri's lowest

As of Saturday, Missouri boasted the lowest average pump price for unleaded gasoline in the nation, at $3.79 per gallon.

Kansas, Maryland and Arkansas are close behind — at $3.80, $3.81 and $3.82, respectively.

Nationally, American Automobile Association reports a 50-state average of $4.24, 2 cents lower than a week ago.

The highest prices are all out west with three states posting averages north of $5 per gallon: California, $5.91; Nevada, $5.24; and Hawaii, $5.12.

GasBuddy.com, in a weekend spot check of gas prices at local service stations, showed gasoline in the City of Cape Girardeau with these prices: $3.74, $3.84, $3.85, $3.89 and $3.99.