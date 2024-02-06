Check in on gas prices, Missouri's lowest

As of Saturday, Missouri boasted the lowest average pump price for unleaded gasoline in the nation, at $3.79 per gallon.
Kansas, Maryland and Arkansas are close behind — at $3.80, $3.81 and $3.82, respectively.
Nationally, American Automobile Association reports a 50-state average of $4.24, 2 cents lower than a week ago.
The highest prices are all out west with three states posting averages north of $5 per gallon: California, $5.91; Nevada, $5.24; and Hawaii, $5.12.
GasBuddy.com, in a weekend spot check of gas prices at local service stations, showed gasoline in the City of Cape Girardeau with these prices: $3.74, $3.84, $3.85, $3.89 and $3.99.
Since pump prices are notoriously volatile and because of the lag time before publication, the Southeast Missourian does not identify prices at specific service stations.
Gasbuddy.com continuously updates prices for specific cities on its website.
AAA reported Thursday recent gas prices declines are likely to slow given the steady increase in the price oil. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices are likely to follow suit.
