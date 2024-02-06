Chateau Girardeau names new nursing leader

Andrea Kluesner-Reeves has been named director of nursing for Chateau Girardeau's continuing care retirement community, located at 3120 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
Most recently, Kluesner-Reeves — with 13 years of experience in various nursing roles — served as staff development specialist at SoutheastHEALTH.
Previously, Kluesner-Reeves worked as lead cardiac charge nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center.
