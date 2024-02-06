The Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau has renovated a section of its facility to care for elderly people with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Called The Meadows at Chateau Girardeau, it is the retirement community’s first designated memory care wing.

“We previously offered a memory care unit in our skilled nursing unit, but what we have found is there was such a need in the assisted living realm for memory care that we wanted to be sure we could offer that full continuum of care,” explained Chelsie Reagan, vice president of health services at Chateau Girardeau. “It’s been in talks for many years, but probably about a year ago is kind of when we got serious about it.”

Three residents have already moved into the 16-room wing, with others joining them in the coming weeks. Chateau Girardeau leadership are already looking to expand The Meadows in the future.

“We’re going to realize really quick that 16 beds isn’t enough. If you look at the demographics and statistics in our area, the need for these beds way outnumbers the actual memory care beds in our community. We think this is phase one of our memory care offering,” president and chief executive officer Jimmy Wilferth said.

Wilferth said memory decline often starts with short-term problems. People can remember things from their childhood and their personal preferences, but forget about things that happened in previous days – like if they took their medication or not.

Methods of management

The Meadows uses the Montessori Method in its memory care service. Originally developed for early childhood lessons, this method focuses on providing people with a sense of purpose and maintaining independence through a crafted environment when applied to elderly residents.

The director of sales and marketing for the Ohio-based Center for Applied Research in Dementia, Stacey Flint, even visited The Meadows to train Chateau Girardeau leadership and frontline staff about the Montessori Method.

“She is very well versed in Montessori memory care, 20-plus years of experience with it personally and professionally, and that was just such a huge benefit for us to get someone of that caliber to come in and breathe in to what we’re doing here,” Reagan said.

Part of the program is an activity station featuring drawing and painting materials, what Reagan called ‘cognitive ramps.’

“It really encourages them to come and get their hands dirty,” she said. “It’s very inviting, lets them know it’s a space they’re welcome to use.”

A daily schedule promotes routine. Reagan and Wilferth also plan to institute committees for the residents to join so they can feel connected.

Living features

Rooms feature beds, televisions, dressers, seating areas and walk-in showers. A 14,400 square foot fenced-in courtyard will feature a gazebo, swings and paths for residents to safely walk around outdoors.