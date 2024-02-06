Chateau Girardeau breaks ground for Ramsay's Run development

Cape Retirement Community Inc., operators of Chateau Girardeau, a continuing care retirement community at 3120 Independence St., announced last week Phase I of coming construction of new homes at Ramsay's Run — located on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.
Phase I floor plans feature residences ranging in size from 1,700-to-2,000-square-feet.
Personalization options are available at Chateau at Ramsay's Run, with officials promising access to shared amenities such as dining and fitness activities.
Maintenance-free services are also provided, including lawn care and landscaping, snow removal and housekeeping.
For more information, go to www.ramsaysrun.com or call (573) 225-2158.
