BusinessMay 23, 2022

Chateau Girardeau breaks ground for Ramsay's Run development

Cape Retirement Community Inc., operators of Chateau Girardeau, a continuing care retirement community at 3120 Independence St., announced last week Phase I of coming construction of new homes at Ramsay's Run -- located on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Groundbreaking for Chateau at Ramsay's Run was held Thursday along Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. At far right in the photo is Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau retirement community. At far left is Charlie Herbst, District 2 Cape Girardeau County commissioner.
Groundbreaking for Chateau at Ramsay's Run was held Thursday along Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau. At far right in the photo is Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau retirement community. At far left is Charlie Herbst, District 2 Cape Girardeau County commissioner.

Cape Retirement Community Inc., operators of Chateau Girardeau, a continuing care retirement community at 3120 Independence St., announced last week Phase I of coming construction of new homes at Ramsay's Run — located on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.

Phase I floor plans feature residences ranging in size from 1,700-to-2,000-square-feet.

Personalization options are available at Chateau at Ramsay's Run, with officials promising access to shared amenities such as dining and fitness activities.

Maintenance-free services are also provided, including lawn care and landscaping, snow removal and housekeeping.

For more information, go to www.ramsaysrun.com or call (573) 225-2158.

