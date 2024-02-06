Chateau Girardeau breaks ground for Ramsay's Run development

Cape Retirement Community Inc., operators of Chateau Girardeau, a continuing care retirement community at 3120 Independence St., announced last week Phase I of coming construction of new homes at Ramsay's Run — located on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.

Phase I floor plans feature residences ranging in size from 1,700-to-2,000-square-feet.

Personalization options are available at Chateau at Ramsay's Run, with officials promising access to shared amenities such as dining and fitness activities.