Chase Silvers joins SoutheastHEALTH

Chase Silvers, DO, has joined the emergency services team at Southeast Hospital.
Silvers, a member of American College of Emergency Physicians and American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians, is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus who completed his undergraduate degree at SEMO.
Silvers received a doctor of osteopathy degree from A.T. Sill University in Kirksville, Missouri, and completed a residency in emergency medicine at OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio.
