Charter commits funds to Spectrum education program

Charter Communications Inc. announced last week a commitment of $1 million toward the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education (SDE) grant program, supporting not-for-profit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives.
Not-for-profit organizations can begin applying for support beginning this week. The application deadline is 5 p.m. June 25, with grants to be announced in August and awarded this fall.
To be eligible for a SDE grant, organizations must serve communities within Charter's 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information is available online at https://corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants.
