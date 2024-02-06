Charter commits funds to Spectrum education program

Charter Communications Inc. announced last week a commitment of $1 million toward the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education (SDE) grant program, supporting not-for-profit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives.

Not-for-profit organizations can begin applying for support beginning this week. The application deadline is 5 p.m. June 25, with grants to be announced in August and awarded this fall.