BusinessApril 4, 2022

Charles Parsons joins Cape Girardeau's Digital Foundry

Charles Parsons has joined Digital Foundry, 13 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, a marketing and advertising agency, as director of content. Parsons has 11 years experience in Cape Girardeau working in the industry and has worked to produce content for Case IH, Make-A-Wish International, Tech Data and others...

Jeff Long
Charles Parsons
Charles Parsons

Charles Parsons has joined Digital Foundry, 13 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, a marketing and advertising agency, as director of content.

Parsons has 11 years experience in Cape Girardeau working in the industry and has worked to produce content for Case IH, Make-A-Wish International, Tech Data and others.

