Charging station bill awaits General Assembly action

Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), the region's Cape Girardeau-based transportation policy group, is watching legislative action on state House Bill 1584, which mandates political subdivisions requiring installation of electric vehicle charging stations at certain businesses to pay for it.

The measure passed the House March 10 by a 98 to 33 vote — with area lawmakers Jamie Burger of Benton, Rick Francis of Perryville and Barry Hovis of Whitewater all voting "yes."

The bill, sponsored by St. Louis GOP lawmaker Jim Murphy, was awaiting Senate action at presstime.