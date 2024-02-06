All sections
BusinessMay 9, 2022
Charging station bill awaits General Assembly action
Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), the region's Cape Girardeau-based transportation policy group, is watching legislative action on state House Bill 1584, which mandates political subdivisions requiring installation of electric vehicle charging stations at certain businesses to pay for it...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Legislation regarding EV stations -- such as these for Tesla cars seen here April 6 at Winks/Phillips 66 at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson on April 6 -- has won state House approval and is awaiting action by the state Senate in Jefferson City ahead of Friday's scheduled General Assembly adjournment.
Legislation regarding EV stations -- such as these for Tesla cars seen here April 6 at Winks/Phillips 66 at Center Junction between Cape Girardeau and Jackson on April 6 -- has won state House approval and is awaiting action by the state Senate in Jefferson City ahead of Friday's scheduled General Assembly adjournment.

Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), the region's Cape Girardeau-based transportation policy group, is watching legislative action on state House Bill 1584, which mandates political subdivisions requiring installation of electric vehicle charging stations at certain businesses to pay for it.

The measure passed the House March 10 by a 98 to 33 vote — with area lawmakers Jamie Burger of Benton, Rick Francis of Perryville and Barry Hovis of Whitewater all voting "yes."

The bill, sponsored by St. Louis GOP lawmaker Jim Murphy, was awaiting Senate action at presstime.

The current legislative session is due to end Friday.

An electric vehicle readiness plan is expected to be presented for approval to SEMPO members in September.

EV charging stations are in operation in four locations in Cape Girardeau County -- Schnucks at 19 S. Kingshighway, Century Casino Cape Girardeau at 777 Main St., Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. and Winks/Phillips 66 at 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive near Center Junction, all in Cape Girardeau.

