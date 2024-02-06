Changes in your business? You should plan, talk to staffers

NEW YORK -- As Nick Haschka bought four small horticultural businesses over the past two years, he had to help his new employees navigate almost constant change.

"They've had to get used to a new owner, new management style, and many new processes and tools," said Haschka, owner of The Wright Gardner in South San Francisco, California.

Nick Haschka, owner of The Wright Gardner, center, and Jason Biting, operations associate, load plants onto a delivery truck Feb. 13 in South San Francisco, California. Jeff Chiu ~ Associated Press

Small-business owners who recognize the effect change can have on employees can limit the fallout by helping staffers with the transition.

Mishandling change -- whether it's a new boss, office or procedures, or a turn in the company's finances -- can prompt staffers to leave or hurt their productivity. Change can also be more than a one-time event. It can be continuous, or, as in the case of Haschka's business, periodic.

Haschka has taken several steps to help his new employees weather the changes. He's worked with the previous owners to prepare staffers, many of whom drew some comfort from the fact their former bosses felt secure about handing their businesses over to Haschka. And he's sat down and talked to his new team members.

"There's usually a lot of shock at the beginning when employees find out their owner is leaving and passing the torch to us," Haschka said. "But we try to make it easy on them by listening and being responsive to their needs."

He also asks his current employees to help.

"The employees from the previous acquisitions are in a good place to represent and be a sounding board for the new employees -- they've all been in that place before, and recently," he said.

Human resources consultants say business owners need to plan well and do a lot of talking with staffers.

"People, no matter whether change is good or bad, fear change," said Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage PEO, an HR provider based in Hollywood, Florida. "The only way to get through that fear is communicate, communicate, communicate. And when you think you've communicated enough, communicate again."

Even a move to a new location requires change management. A year ago, Dave Cyphers bought a building in Crofton, Maryland, 10 miles away from the office he had rented for his marketing company. Cyphers, who has 18 staffers, made them part of the planning process. He took longtime senior employees to see the building before he bought it, and discussed with each worker how the move would affect their commutes. He discussed the new seating plan with them, and gave each money to decorate individual work areas.

"You work hard to put a team together. The last thing you want to do is blow it all up by saying, 'We're moving, let the chips fall where they may,'" said Cyphers, owner of The Cyphers Agency.

Startups can go through significant changes, and while staffers expect their companies to evolve, sometimes the direction is unexpected.