Changes at Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau

This story is updated Two medical businesses have moved from 62 Doctors Park Drive in Cape Girardeau and the building is now for sale, with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate acting as listing agent for the 2,546-square-foot property. Asking price is $250,000. Southeast Lab Services relocated to 1111 N. Mount Auburn Road, formerly Women First; LabCorp has moved to 37 Doctors Park, Suite 4...