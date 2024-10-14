Change of venue for Kasten

Kasten, founded in 1895 manufacturing clay face brick and diversifying in the intervening 127 years to a variety of products and services, told the Southeast Missourian it consolidated its Cape Girardeau location into its operations in Jackson at 713 Kasten Drive late last month.
The Cape Girardeau location at 345 S. Kingshighway will be transformed into Kasten Academy and Training Center.
Kasten also has locations in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois.
