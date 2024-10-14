All sections
BusinessSeptember 6, 2022

Change of venue for Kasten

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kasten, founded in 1895 manufacturing clay face brick and diversifying in the intervening 127 years to a variety of products and services, told the Southeast Missourian it consolidated its Cape Girardeau location into its operations in Jackson at 713 Kasten Drive late last month.

The Cape Girardeau location at 345 S. Kingshighway will be transformed into Kasten Academy and Training Center.

Kasten also has locations in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

