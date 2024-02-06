All sections
BusinessSeptember 20, 2021

Chambers to host trivia, speed networking events this week

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's quarterly "speed networking" session is set for 3:30 until 5 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The free event is intended to help participants network with others in a fun, fast-paced environment...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's quarterly "speed networking" session is set for 3:30 until 5 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The free event is intended to help participants network with others in a fun, fast-paced environment.

Registration is encouraged, but not required, through the events listing of the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

n

There's still room for a few more teams at Saturday's Movie Trivia Night sponsored by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

Registration is $25 per person or $150 for a six-person team, and all participants must be at least 18 years old. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place teams as well as for best dressed movie theme team and individual.

Snacks will be provided along with a silent auction.

To register or for more details, visit the events section of the Jackson chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

