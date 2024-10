Business November 1, 2021

Chambers to host ribbon-cuttines for fitness center, church and physical therapy business

n The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will note an anniversary for Pulse Fitness & Nutrition with a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chamber's offices, 220 N. Fountain St. n A ribbon-cutting will mark the grand opening of the The Bridge Church, 2125 William St., at 1 p.m. Friday, hosted by the Cape Girardeau chamber...