Area chambers to host networking events throughout week

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Women’s Network Open Social from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. This will be at Rockwood Inn, 603 Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Registration on the chamber website — https://www.capechamber.com — is required for this chamber members-only networking event.
Additionally, the Cape Girardeau chamber is hosting its First Friday Coffee for February from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7. This will be at the Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St., and will focus on business growth.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours for February will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.
