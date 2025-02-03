Area chambers to host networking events throughout week

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Women’s Network Open Social from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. This will be at Rockwood Inn, 603 Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Registration on the chamber website — https://www.capechamber.com — is required for this chamber members-only networking event.

Additionally, the Cape Girardeau chamber is hosting its First Friday Coffee for February from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7. This will be at the Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St., and will focus on business growth.