All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

Chambers to hold annual dinners, regular meetings

Southeast Missouri chambers of commerce are hosting a series of networking events, including breakfasts, dinners and meetings. Among the occasions are a talk on local economic strengths and an awards ceremony.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jon K. Rust, center, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, was among the speakers March 7 at the the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee event at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. The chamber will hold its annual awards ceremony Friday, March 21, at the Show Me Center. Other local chambers of commerce are also hosting events.
Jon K. Rust, center, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications, was among the speakers March 7 at the the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee event at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. The chamber will hold its annual awards ceremony Friday, March 21, at the Show Me Center. Other local chambers of commerce are also hosting events.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

It’s going to be a very eventful week as multiple chambers of commerce in Southeast Missouri host a wide array of networking events.

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is having a Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, March 20, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

• Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its March Membership Meeting from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at American Legion Post 133, 98 Grand Ave. in Perryville. Jeff Pinkerton will discuss the economic strengths and weaknesses of Perry County. There will also be music, bingo and networking.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its March Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 21, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner is planned for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will bestow five awards upon recipients from the chamber in recognition of their leadership, growth and achievements.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessMar. 17
SPONSORED: B Well at Work: Building a Workplace That Works f...
BusinessMar. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rises again
BusinessMar. 17
Apple Ridge Orchard expands with new property acquisition, p...
BusinessMar. 17
Security Locksmith expands to Cape Girardeau, growing a fami...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
BusinessMar. 17
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
Mothes named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking for second time
BusinessMar. 17
Mothes named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking for second time
Southeast Missouri Food Bank names new board member
BusinessMar. 17
Southeast Missouri Food Bank names new board member
EBO MD welcomes new nurse practitioner
BusinessMar. 17
EBO MD welcomes new nurse practitioner
Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee
BusinessMar. 17
Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee
Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event
BusinessMar. 17
Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event
Discovery Playhouse, Circle Fiber schedule ribbon-cuttings
BusinessMar. 17
Discovery Playhouse, Circle Fiber schedule ribbon-cuttings
More travel brings about cheaper fuel
BusinessMar. 17
More travel brings about cheaper fuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy