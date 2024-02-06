Chambers to hold annual dinners, regular meetings

It’s going to be a very eventful week as multiple chambers of commerce in Southeast Missouri host a wide array of networking events.

• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is having a Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, March 20, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.

• Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its March Membership Meeting from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at American Legion Post 133, 98 Grand Ave. in Perryville. Jeff Pinkerton will discuss the economic strengths and weaknesses of Perry County. There will also be music, bingo and networking.