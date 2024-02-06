All sections
BusinessMay 24, 2021

Chambers schedule programs, ribbon-cuttings, membership drive

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct its annual membership drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The chamber's standard new member enrollment fee will be waived for those who join the organization during the two-day drive. Other membership incentives may be found on the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct its annual membership drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The chamber's standard new member enrollment fee will be waived for those who join the organization during the two-day drive. Other membership incentives may be found on the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

The chamber will host a membership drive reception during its May Business After Hours event scheduled for 4:30 until 6 p.m. Thursday at The Library Downtown, 10 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Registration for the reception is required and may be done through the chamber website.

n

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. today to mark the opening of the memory unit at Jackson Manor, 710 Broadridge Drive in Jackson. Social distancing will be encouraged.

n

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, hosted by the Jackson chamber, marking the reopening of the Teen Challenge Thrift Store at its new location, 1905 E. Jackson Blvd. Social distancing will be encouraged.

n

The Jackson chamber will host an employee recruitment workshop at 9 a.m. June 3 at the Jackson Civic Center. The one-hour program will look at best practices in today's hiring environment.

Reservations are required for the workshop and may be made through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

Whitney Quick, regional director at the Better Business Bureau's Cape Girardeau office, will discuss scams targeting women and how to avoid them at a WIN (Women's Impact Network) lunch next month sponsored by the Jackson chamber.

The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 10 at the Jackson Civic Center, with sponsor and vendor tables opening at 11 a.m.

Lunch tickets are $20 and are payable in advance through the event section of the Jackson chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org. The reservation deadline is June 1.

