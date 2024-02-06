Chambers schedule programs, ribbon-cuttings, membership drive

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct its annual membership drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The chamber's standard new member enrollment fee will be waived for those who join the organization during the two-day drive. Other membership incentives may be found on the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

The chamber will host a membership drive reception during its May Business After Hours event scheduled for 4:30 until 6 p.m. Thursday at The Library Downtown, 10 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Registration for the reception is required and may be done through the chamber website.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. today to mark the opening of the memory unit at Jackson Manor, 710 Broadridge Drive in Jackson. Social distancing will be encouraged.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, hosted by the Jackson chamber, marking the reopening of the Teen Challenge Thrift Store at its new location, 1905 E. Jackson Blvd. Social distancing will be encouraged.