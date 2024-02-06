Chambers promote programs, breakfasts, lunches, ribbon-cuttings

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at Dalton Florist, 2933 E. Jackson Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to commemorate the store's new location. Dalton Florist was previously located at 922 E. Jackson Blvd.
The Jackson chamber will conduct a program for its members about how they can maximize their membership from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson.
The program is free, but registration through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org, is requested.
The Jackson chamber's June business breakfast will be held from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center. Masks are encouraged and individual RSVPs are required through the chamber website.
Registration is open for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's next Women's Network Speaker Series luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. July 9 at the Century Casino Event Center. U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni will speak.
A $25 registration fee includes lunch. An online registration form may be found on the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is promoting several upcoming events, including the Patton Lawn Mower Races on Saturday, the Bollinger County Barbeque Cook-Off on July 3, the Independence Day parade on July 3 in Marble Hill, Missouri, and fireworks displays in various locations.
More information may be found on the chamber's website, www.bocomochamber.com.
