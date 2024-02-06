Chambers promote programs, breakfasts, lunches, ribbon-cuttings

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at Dalton Florist, 2933 E. Jackson Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to commemorate the store's new location. Dalton Florist was previously located at 922 E. Jackson Blvd.

The Jackson chamber will conduct a program for its members about how they can maximize their membership from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson.

The program is free, but registration through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org, is requested.

The Jackson chamber's June business breakfast will be held from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center. Masks are encouraged and individual RSVPs are required through the chamber website.