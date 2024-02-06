All sections
BusinessJune 21, 2021

Chambers promote programs, breakfasts, lunches, ribbon-cuttings

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at Dalton Florist, 2933 E. Jackson Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to commemorate the store's new location. Dalton Florist was previously located at 922 E. Jackson Blvd...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at Dalton Florist, 2933 E. Jackson Blvd., at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to commemorate the store's new location. Dalton Florist was previously located at 922 E. Jackson Blvd.

n

The Jackson chamber will conduct a program for its members about how they can maximize their membership from 9 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St. in Jackson.

The program is free, but registration through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org, is requested.

n

The Jackson chamber's June business breakfast will be held from 7:30 until 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center. Masks are encouraged and individual RSVPs are required through the chamber website.

n

Registration is open for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's next Women's Network Speaker Series luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. July 9 at the Century Casino Event Center. U.S. Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni will speak.

A $25 registration fee includes lunch. An online registration form may be found on the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

n

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce is promoting several upcoming events, including the Patton Lawn Mower Races on Saturday, the Bollinger County Barbeque Cook-Off on July 3, the Independence Day parade on July 3 in Marble Hill, Missouri, and fireworks displays in various locations.

More information may be found on the chamber's website, www.bocomochamber.com.

