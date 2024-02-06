All sections
BusinessOctober 25, 2021
Chamber's John Mehner on holiday shopping, supply chain
In an "Inside Commerce" column on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce website, retiring chamber president and CEO John Mehner cites several concurrent problems impacting holiday shopping this year. Mehner noted the country's current worker shortage, ongoing supply-chain issues and a severe lack of truck drivers and warehouse workers...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kelsey Tillman, left, and Ashley Carter "shop small" during Small Business Saturday at Annie-Em's At Home on Nov. 30, 2019, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Kelsey Tillman, left, and Ashley Carter "shop small" during Small Business Saturday at Annie-Em's At Home on Nov. 30, 2019, in downtown Cape Girardeau.

In an "Inside Commerce" column on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce website, retiring chamber president and CEO John Mehner cites several concurrent problems impacting holiday shopping this year.

Mehner noted the country's current worker shortage, ongoing supply-chain issues and a severe lack of truck drivers and warehouse workers.

"The Los Angeles port will join the Long Beach port and start operating 24 hours a day," Mehner said, quoting an announcement from the Biden administration.

"In the Cape and Jackson metro, we have seen firsthand the shortage of certain goods. Many have commented on reduced inventories in local stores and experienced problems trying to obtain (them) and this is likely to continue for awhile," he added.

