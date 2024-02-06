Chamber's John Mehner on holiday shopping, supply chain

In an "Inside Commerce" column on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce website, retiring chamber president and CEO John Mehner cites several concurrent problems impacting holiday shopping this year.
Mehner noted the country's current worker shortage, ongoing supply-chain issues and a severe lack of truck drivers and warehouse workers.
"The Los Angeles port will join the Long Beach port and start operating 24 hours a day," Mehner said, quoting an announcement from the Biden administration.
"In the Cape and Jackson metro, we have seen firsthand the shortage of certain goods. Many have commented on reduced inventories in local stores and experienced problems trying to obtain (them) and this is likely to continue for awhile," he added.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.