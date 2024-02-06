The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 3270 Highway 177, north of Cape Girardeau, to recognize The Arcadian Estates, R&R Estates Investments LLC's new property.
The Cape Girardeau chamber's April First Friday Coffee will be Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. Cary Harbison, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Port Authority, will talk about the port and it's global impact.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing guidelines, attendance will be limited to 160 and registration will be required. To register or for more information, visit the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday hosted by the Cape chamber to mark the reopening of 20 North Pacific, an art gallery owned by Jae and Paris Newson at 20 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.
