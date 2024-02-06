The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 3270 Highway 177, north of Cape Girardeau, to recognize The Arcadian Estates, R&R Estates Investments LLC's new property.

The Cape Girardeau chamber's April First Friday Coffee will be Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. Cary Harbison, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Port Authority, will talk about the port and it's global impact.