All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMarch 29, 2021

Chamber to hold ribbon cutting ceremonies for The Arcadian Estates, 20 North Pacific; First Friday Coffee to feature SEMO port director

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 3270 Highway 177, north of Cape Girardeau, to recognize The Arcadian Estates, R&R Estates Investments LLC's new property. n The Cape Girardeau chamber's April First Friday Coffee will be Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. Cary Harbison, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Port Authority, will talk about the port and it's global impact...

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 3270 Highway 177, north of Cape Girardeau, to recognize The Arcadian Estates, R&R Estates Investments LLC's new property.

n

The Cape Girardeau chamber's April First Friday Coffee will be Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, with doors opening at 7 a.m. Cary Harbison, executive director of the Southeast Missouri Port Authority, will talk about the port and it's global impact.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing guidelines, attendance will be limited to 160 and registration will be required. To register or for more information, visit the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com.

n

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday hosted by the Cape chamber to mark the reopening of 20 North Pacific, an art gallery owned by Jae and Paris Newson at 20 N. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 14
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy