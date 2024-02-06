Chamber panel cites positive economic growth in Cape area

A pandemic that led to an economic downturn across much of the nation has apparently had a much milder impact in Southeast Missouri, and specifically in Cape Girardeau.

At the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee last week, chamber members heard from a panel representing several businesses who said, by and large, the local economy has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic as well as anyone could have expected. They also pointed to numerous signs of growth throughout the community.

"We're a blessed community," said The Bank of Missouri's Aaron Panton, who chairs the chamber's board of directors. "We've got a lot going on."

Panton moderated a panel discussion at the First Friday Coffee featuring chamber president John Mehner, Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes and Jeff Maurer of Mayson Capital Partners and PAJCO/Rhodes 101, each of whom talked about Cape Girardeau's recent and imminent economic growth.

"There's no way we can cover everything that's happening," Mehner said and he, Haynes and Maurer touched on signs of growth they're seeing around the community.

A vibrant downtown

"It's exciting to see how much is going on in our downtown community right now," Haynes said. "There are all kinds of things happening over the next couple of months that will literally draw thousands of people to our downtown areas, which means they will be shopping downtown and supporting our downtown businesses, which is really exciting for our local economy."

She specifically alluded to Old Town Cape's Riverfront Market, which kicked off its 2021 season May 1 with record attendance and record sales. Another Old Town Cape activity, Tunes at Twilight, will begin its weekly series of outdoor concerts this Friday, but at the university's River Campus because of ongoing renovations at the Common Pleas Courthouse, which is being converted into Cape Girardeau's new City Hall.

Haynes pointed to business growth downtown over the past year despite the pandemic.

"We had 21 new businesses open in 2020," she said. "It's remarkable to have one business open in the middle of a pandemic, so that was just absolutely astounding and a testament to the resilience of our community."

Cape Girardeau's downtown district will see additional growth in 2021. That growth, she said, will be possible in part because of tax increment financing, also known as TIF funding. Those developments include the Rialto Retail development in the 400 block of Broadway, which, when complete later this year, will include six two-bedroom apartments and several retail tenants.

Those tenants will include Speck Pizza, Kenny's Flippin Burgers and Brickwood Boutique, a women's fashion outlet relocating from the Indie House, 605 Broadway.

"And you're hearing it here first," Haynes told the chamber membership, "that Sushi by Angel is the fourth tenant, so we will be having sushi in downtown Cape."

Other current TIF funded projects in the downtown district include the former Pitter's Cafe and Lounge, 811 Broadway, which will be the future home of Speakeasy Coffee Co., and the renovation of a former warehouse at the intersection of William and Main streets into a dining and shopping destination.

In addition to those projects, Haynes commented on the new arts building scheduled to open this fall near the River Campus, as well as efforts to renovate the former Broadway Theatre near the intersection of Broadway and North Ellis Street.

"The effort to save it is still ongoing," she said, adding, "a fundraising event is being planned for later this summer" in support of the theater renovation.

"There are two or three big projects that will be happening in the near future in downtown Cape," Haynes continued. "However, I'm not at liberty to say. I hate to give you a teaser without sharing more information, but I don't have permission (to discuss them). Keep your eyes peeled; there will be some exciting announcements coming down the pipe."