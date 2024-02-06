Chamber organizations sponsor women's networking events

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host an online Women in Leadership Conference from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the state chamber's second annual women's conference, designed to provide networking opportunities for women in leadership positions and provide a platform for them to enhance their leadership skills.

There is a $199 registration fee. Registration information may be found on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.capechamber.com.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday at Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation, 528 E. Jackson Blvd., to mark the recent opening of that business.

