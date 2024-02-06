All sections
BusinessJuly 19, 2021
Chamber organizations sponsor women's networking events
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host an online Women in Leadership Conference from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday. This is the state chamber's second annual women's conference, designed to provide networking opportunities for women in leadership positions and provide a platform for them to enhance their leadership skills...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host an online Women in Leadership Conference from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the state chamber's second annual women's conference, designed to provide networking opportunities for women in leadership positions and provide a platform for them to enhance their leadership skills.

There is a $199 registration fee. Registration information may be found on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.capechamber.com.

n

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday at Southeast Behavior Intervention & Consultation, 528 E. Jackson Blvd., to mark the recent opening of that business.

n

Registration continues through Aug. 1 for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's next Women's Impact Network (WIN) lunch scheduled for 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Jackson Civic Center.

The program will feature Chelsey Becker of Aurora Medical Spa in Cape Girardeau. Becker is a board-certified aesthetic nurse practitioner who will discuss skin care issues, skin treatments, anti-aging tips and "the five things we should do for our skin daily, weekly and monthly."

A $20 fee, payable at the time of registration, covers the lunch cost. Registration fees may be paid online through the chamber website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 1 for the Jackson chamber's Movie Trivia Night scheduled for Sept. 25.

More information about the event will be announced in the near future.

