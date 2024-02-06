All sections
BusinessApril 19, 2021
Chamber Notes — Workforce 2030 Conference, Q&A session and ribbon-cuttings
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host its third annual Workforce 2030 Conference online from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday of this week. The conference will explore strategies and programs Missouri employers, educators and organizations can use to enhance the state's workforce and talent pool. ...

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host its third annual Workforce 2030 Conference online from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday of this week.

The conference will explore strategies and programs Missouri employers, educators and organizations can use to enhance the state's workforce and talent pool. Stemming from findings in the Missouri Chamber Foundation's Workforce 2030 report, the three-day event will offer resources, knowledge from state and national experts, and networking opportunities.

A $225 registration fee covers all three sessions. Online registration forms may be found on the websites of both the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce.

n

Registration is underway for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's "Q&A" session with political leaders representing elected officials scheduled for 8 until 9 a.m. May 13 at the Jackson Civic Center.

The event, which will include breakfast, will feature Debbie Colyett, representing 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Lesley Rone representing Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, and Matt Bain from Sen. Josh Hawley's office.

The program is part of the Jackson chamber's Business Leadership Series. A registration link may be found on the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

The Jackson chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the memory care unit at the Villas of Jackson, 670 Broadridge Drive.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to mark the grand opening of La Luna, 97 N. Kingshighway in Cape.

n

A ribbon-cutting, hosted by the Jackson chamber, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Off Road Nutrition & Powerderbox Parlor, 1166 Greenway Drive, Suites A-2 and B-3, in Jackson.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

